Talladega College Marching Tornadoes depart for Washington, D.C.

Some residents offered the band members snacks for the road. (Source: WBRC video)

Residents lined up to cheer on the band. (Source: WBRC video)

There was a big sendoff for marching band members at Talladega College Wednesday afternoon as the school’s band loaded up to head to Washington D.C for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

"All I can say at this point: Pennsylvania Avenue, get ready for the Marching Tornadoes,” Dr. Billy Hawkins, the school’s president, told the crowd that had gathered.

“It makes me proud. Everybody showed so much support for us. Even though we had so much negativity all this positivity cancels the negativity shown to us,” said sousaphone player, Alex Liddell, Jr.

That negativity he speaks of came soon after it was announced the band would attend the event. Some felt the Tornadoes’ presence would be an endorsement of Trump.

“I feel the opposition is not from our community. Our community is proud of this college,” Talladega Mayor Jerry Cooper said Wednesday.

Talladega resident Sheila Stockdale admits at first, she did not want the band to go.

“But then I think it's a good opportunity for them to go and do this,” Stockdale said as she attended the sendoff.

The band’s trip was completely funded after President Billy Hawkins went on FOX'S The O'Reilly Factor. Within a few hours, the school received donations that more than quadrupled what they were asking for through a GoFundMe account. More than $600,000 has been raised.

“These students have earned this right. It's a lifetime experience they'll never forget,” Hawkins said.

Liddell, Jr., who is a senior, says his excitement on a scale of 1 to 10 is a 17.

“We get to end it with a bang, going to the White House, marching down Pennsylvania Avenue. It's just a huge feeling," he said.

