Authorities give all clear after bomb threat at Levite Jewish Community Center

Authorities say everyone is OK after a bomb threat was called in to the Levite Jewish Community Center on Montclair Road.

Officers made a complete search of the campus and didn't find anything.

The Jewish Community Center Association of North America says similar threats were called in to 27 Jewish community centers in 17 states on Wednesday.

The center in Miami Beach received a call from someone who threatened to blow up their building. Police didn't find anything there either and everyone was safe.

The national association says this is the second time this month when threats were called in to multiple centers in one day.

