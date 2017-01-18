Joyce Vance reflects on tenure as U.S. Attorney

Joyce White Vance has been U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama for almost eight years.

"I'm incredibly proud of my office and the work it's done," Vance said in reflection.

She has worked in the federal prosecutor’s office for about 25 years. During her tenure as U.S. Attorney, Vance quickly realized the deadly nature of opioid abuse was a problem in the country and Alabama.

"It was not a problem we could arrest our way out of. We needed to supplement the enforcement work we were doing with community measures designed to build awareness and promote prevention," Vance said.

On the civil rights issues, Vance is very proud her office led the opposition to the Alabama's anti-immigration law, House Bill 56.

"Our challenge was not based on policy concerns about provisions of the law. They were based on the constitutionality. It violated the constitution in numerous ways," Vance explained.

Vance walks out the door on Friday. Robert Posey, the acting U.S. Attorney, is promising a seamless transition.

"We have a lot of projects ongoing. I hope to advance the ball on those projects and keep doing what we do," Posey said.

Vance said white collar crimes and public corruption will remain a focus of the office. She said financial support and other resources will be critical to continue to prosecute cases.

As for the future, Vance said she owes her husband, Jefferson County Circuit Judge Robert Vance more home cooked meals and plans to spend more time with her kids.

Vance said she is not sure what she will do after that.

