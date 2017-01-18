Operation Reveille provides home for homeless veterans

The VA along with United Way, faith-based groups, city and county agencies and businesses are working to provide a home for homeless veterans.

It's called Operation Reveille.

"It's very hard. It’s like they have thrown you away but I'm coming back. I'm making myself stronger," said Curtis Medley, homeless veteran.

Veterans will be checked to see if they are eligible for the program. If so, they will be provided an apartment paid for by vouchers.

Without the program, some veteran would be faced with tough times.

"I'd be in a prison or dead," Medley said.

Wednesday, about 30 veterans are expected to land a new place to live.

"It's kind of rough unless you get help with the right people which I got. Step by step instructions, where to go. It's working out," said Harlan Estes, homeless veteran.

Supporters of Operation Reveille say it takes a team effort.

"We need everybody. The VA can take care of health. They can take care of some services. the can't do everything for every veteran." George Bowman, Jefferson Co. Commissioner said.

Organizers said this is the first step in help for veterans. First, they get a home then work will begin to help them get a job.

"Once they get a house, we have coordinators as well as rehab specialist to work with them to get them back into the work world," Jenifer Tuner Reid, Deputy Network Coordinator for Office of Veteran Affairs said.

More Operation Reveille days are planned later this year. The program has been running across the nation.

If you are interested, contact the Birmingham Veteran Administration by phone at 205-933-8101 or visit their website here: http://www.birmingham.va.gov/

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.