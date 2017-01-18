UPDATE: 4 suspects in custody after chase on I-22 ends in crash

ALEA State Troopers have taken four suspects in custody after a chase on Interstate 22 Wednesday afternoon in Walker County.

Troopers say the incident began in Jefferson County when officers tried to stop the suspects for traveling at 101 miles per hour.

It ended in a crash in Walker County and troopers say the suspects fled into a wooded area.

The SUV driven by the suspects was reported stolen in Mississippi.

