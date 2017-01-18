Minister remembers slain Fairfield teen as good kid who did it the right way

People are a remembering 17-year-old Fairfield Preparatory High School student as a “good kid” who worked hard.

Tyron Bennett, a sophomore at the high school, was fatally shot in the front yard of his best friend’s home as they were about to go to school Wednesday morning.

His family was grieving and unable to talk about the teen, but a minister who knew him since he was 7 or 8 years old said he was respecting by many in the community.

“It’s a tragedy,” LaJuan Lewis said. “He was a young entrepreneur. The young man cut grass, washed cars. He swept the barber shop to make money. He didn’t get in these streets to sell drugs.”

“He did it the right way,” Lewis said.

Fairfield police said the initial call was made at 8:20 a.m. along the 800 block of Valley Road in Fairfield.

Fairfield Schools implemented a Code Red lockdown of schools immediately after the police were contacted. Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin said around 10 a.m. the lockdown was lifted and classes had returned to a normal schedule.

“This is devastating,” Dr. Gonsoulin said. “He was a hard worker, evident outside the school campus and on the school campus.”

Dr. Gonsoulin said grief counseling was being provided at the high school.

While neighbors gathered at Bennett’s home, Lewis and Bishop Silvester Williams held prayer with a gathering of family and neighbors.

“When we can walk amongst each other in broad daylight and shoot each other down and nobody knows anything, we have allowed fear to come on the inside of our hearts,” Bishop Williams said to the crowd.

“The answers are not always in our police and our government, but in our homes,” he said. “We have to speak to our children.”

Lewis offered a message to the person responsible.

“The young man who did this, you should be ashamed. You should be ashamed and you should turn yourself in young man.”

