Rep. Terri Sewell says she will not attend President-elect Trump's inauguration

U.S. Representative Terri Sewell says she will not attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on Friday.

She said in a statement that her decision was made, in part, after seeing the heated exchanges between Trump and Rep. John Lewis.

She joins a group of approximately 50 lawmakers who said they will boycott Trump's inauguration. Sewell is the only Democrat serving in Alabama's Congressional delegation.

Sewell invited both men to join her in Selma to reconcile at the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

Read her full statement below: