County engineer says replacing burned Tuscaloosa County bridge could cost more than $1M

A Tuscaloosa County engineer told the county commission Wednesday that it could cost more than $1 million take up to two years to replace the burned Whitson bridge.

The commissioners took no formal action on the information but say they are considering applying for grants and seeking help from the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT). They would like to replace the previous wooden bridge with a concrete one.

The bridge, located on Old Jasper Road, burned early Sunday morning and its loss leaves some homeowners with only one way in or out of the subdivision.

Zachary Collins lives in Samantha and says he used Whitson Bridge at least twice a week to get home.

"I was upset about it and now have to get there to get to the fishing hole I'm going to have to go the long way around and go through the back roads," Collins said.

The Samantha Fire Chief says they have received reports that teenagers started a bonfire near the wooden bridge.

Officials have asked residents to use Gorgas and Willingham roads as alternate routes. The roadway will be closed until further notice, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office continues to investigate.

