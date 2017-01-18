Steven, born October 2005 is a talkative, creative little boy. He does well academically. Steven enjoys building with Legos, doing origami, drawing/art, going fishing, and writing stories. Steven has a very extensive imagination. He is at his best when his creativeness is supported and encouraged in a healthy manner. Steven is currently focused on gaining weight and becoming strong. He is very proud of his muscles! His favorite food is broccoli with melted cheese and fried chicken. Steven enjoys listening to hip-hop, R&B, as well as heavy metal music. Steven desires to be loved and accepted for who he is and would benefit from a family that has a strong/firm yet nurturing male figure in the home that will help him unlock his full potential.

Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.