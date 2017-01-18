Birmingham police officers depart for Washington, D.C.

Fifty Birmingham police officers are on their way to Washington, D.C. to provide security for the inauguration.

They loaded up the buses outside Boutwell Auditorium around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The Birmingham officers will join three hundred other officers from 100 law enforcement agencies from around the country.

Lt. David Rockett says they are proud to help.

"We're doing it because we're patriotic Americans. We want to represent our city and the peaceful transition of power from one administration to another. We feel like that's hallmark of our nation," Rockett said.

The department says this partnership with the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. stretches back at least 20 years.

The officers will return to Alabama on Sunday.

