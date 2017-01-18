Good Day Gardening

Blake Ells, Public Relations Coordinator for the Birmingham Botanical Gardens, joined us to discuss upcoming events and exciting news from the Gardens. Tom Underwood was just named the Executive Director at Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Underwood comes to The Gardens from the American Horticultural Society where he also - and most recently - served as executive director. Prior to his time at AHS, Underwood spent 23 years at Walt Disney World where he served in a variety of roles prior to becoming Manager of the Horticulture Services Department. The Spring Plant Sale this year will be at Brookwood Village in the Macy's upper parking lot April 5-8. Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens Spring Plant Sale features over 100,000 plants, most of which have been nurtured by volunteers at The Gardens. This sale allows a unique opportunity, providing expert knowledge on the plants and by offering unique plants difficult to find in ordinary garden centers. And your purchase helps The Gardens reach its educational goals.

Flicks Among the Flowers will be on May 24th and September 27th this year. Admission is free, but a $5 donation is encouraged which benefits educational programming at The Gardens. Gates open at 6 p.m. for the free event. Couples and friends are encouraged to bring a blanket and find a spot on the lawn to enjoy the film.

Important dates to add to your calendar:

Spencer Lecture - March 1

Spring Plant Sale - April 7-9

Flicks Among the Flowers - May 24 & September 27

Antiques at The Gardens - October 6-9

Upcoming classes - Earth Colors Workshop - January 21

From Seed to Chocolate - A Valentine's Adventure - February 5

Art of Fermentation - 3 part series - March 10-11

To sign up for any of these or get more information, visit www.bbgardens.org.

