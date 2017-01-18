Jeh Jeh Live: 46th Annual Birmingham Boat Show

Jeh Jeh joins us from the 46th Annual Birmingham Boat Show. It's at the BJCC this weekend. Doors open tomorrow and Friday from Noon until 9 p.m. each day, Saturday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and free for kids 12 and under. The Birmingham Boat Show was the first public event ever held at the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center in 1972. Exactly 20 years later to the day, the Boat Show was the first Event held in the new expanded East Exhibit Hall. The show is now the Oldest and largest in the State of Alabama. With over 250,000 square feet, the show highlights the latest in Boats, Motors, Fishing gear, Guides, Outfitters and related outdoor gear. For more information, call 361-446-4040 or visit http://www.birminghamboatshow.com/.

