Good Day Alabama: January 18, 2017

JEH JEH LIVE - Jeh Jeh joins us from the 46th Annual Birmingham Boat Show. It's at the BJCC this weekend. Doors open tomorrow and Friday from Noon until 9 p.m. each day, Saturday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and free for kids 12 and under. The Birmingham Boat Show was the first public event ever held at the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center in 1972. Exactly 20 years later to the day, the Boat Show was the first Event held in the new expanded East Exhibit Hall. The show is now the Oldest and largest in the State of Alabama. With over 250,000 square feet, the show highlights the latest in Boats, Motors, Fishing gear, Guides, Outfitters and related outdoor gear. For more information, call 361-446-4040 or visit http://www.birminghamboatshow.com/.

ASK THE DOCTOR - Dr. Peily Soong with Children's of Alabama took viewer questions about children's health.

WINTER RESTAURANT WEEK - With the great success of Birmingham Restaurant Week the past seven years, REV Birmingham is pleased to announce the dates for the two Birmingham Restaurant Weeks of 2017. With more than 30 restaurants already signed up, the second annual Winter Restaurant Week 2017 will be held Friday, January 20 through Sunday, January 29. Additionally, the eighth annual Birmingham Restaurant Week 2017 will be held Friday, August 11 through Sunday, August 20. Janice talked with Jorge Castro from Cantina and James Little with REV Birmingham for the scoop! In both January and August, local restaurants will offer special two and/or three-course prix-fixe lunch and/or dinner menus for $10, $15, $20, $30 or $40 per person during the culinary event. Several participants will also offer beer and/or wine flight components and drink specials. Applications for BRW 2017 were recently released, with a special discounted price as an incentive for restaurants interested in participating in both weeks of BRW 2017. Restaurants are already signing up, with 35 restaurants committed to WRW 2017. Participating restaurants include: 5 Point Public House, Bottega Café, Bottega Dining Room, Cantina, Cashio's Meatball Market, Dreamland, East 59, Firebirds, Grille 29, Hattie B's, Hot Tag Food Truck, Iron City, John's City Diner, JoJo's on Broadway, Little Savannah, Michael's Steakhouse, Ocean, Oscar's at the Museum, OvenBird, Perry's Steakhouse, Pho Pho Vietnamese & Sushi Bar, Post Office Pies, Rojo, Rusty's BBQ, Saigon Noodle House, Silvertron Café, Sky Castle, Slice, Taco Morro Loco, The Gardens Café, Tropicaleo, Vino, Wine Loft, Urban Cookhouse - The Summit and Vecchia Pizzeria & Mercato. During Winter Restaurant Week and Birmingham Restaurant Week bring back Beer Saturdays to be held both Saturdays of Winter Restaurant Week on January 21 and 28 from noon to 2 p.m. Attendees will meet Birmingham's newest brewery, Ghost Train Brewery, learn about brewing beer, sample six of its tastiest brews and enjoy a full frosty glass of their choice. Winter Restaurant Week will also feature Uncorked, a stock-the-cellar wine tasting event at Hop City featuring Deutsch family wines. This event, to be held Wednesday, January 25 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., is free to the public. Attendees will learn about new wines and enjoy tastes of Deutsch Family Wines, which will be available to purchase by the glass or enjoy at a discount on cases. For more information and tickets to the special events, visit www.bhamrestaurantweek.com.

GARDENING - Blake Ells, Public Relations Coordinator for the Birmingham Botanical Gardens, joined us to discuss upcoming events and exciting news from the Gardens. Tom Underwood was just named the Executive Director at Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Underwood comes to The Gardens from the American Horticultural Society where he also - and most recently - served as executive director. Prior to his time at AHS, Underwood spent 23 years at Walt Disney World where he served in a variety of roles prior to becoming Manager of the Horticulture Services Department. The Spring Plant Sale this year will be at Brookwood Village in the Macy's upper parking lot April 5-8. Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens Spring Plant Sale features over 100,000 plants, most of which have been nurtured by volunteers at The Gardens. This sale allows a unique opportunity, providing expert knowledge on the plants and by offering unique plants difficult to find in ordinary garden centers. And your purchase helps The Gardens reach its educational goals.

Flicks Among the Flowers will be on May 24th and September 27th this year. Admission is free, but a $5 donation is encouraged which benefits educational programming at The Gardens. Gates open at 6 p.m. for the free event. Couples and friends are encouraged to bring a blanket and find a spot on the lawn to enjoy the film.

Important dates to add to your calendar:

Spencer Lecture - March 1

Spring Plant Sale - April 7-9

Flicks Among the Flowers - May 24 & September 27

Antiques at The Gardens - October 6-9

Upcoming classes - Earth Colors Workshop - January 21

From Seed to Chocolate - A Valentine's Adventure - February 5

Art of Fermentation - 3 part series - March 10-11

To sign up for any of these or get more information, visit www.bbgardens.org.