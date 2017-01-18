Downtown Birmingham Publix gets new opening date - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Downtown Birmingham Publix gets new opening date

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Publix’s downtown Birmingham location has an official opening date.

The store, located on the ground level of 20 Midtown on 3rd Avenue South and 20th Street, will open Feb. 18.

It was previously scheduled to open on Nov. 30.

