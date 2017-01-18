Salmon Rockefeller

Ingredients:
1 Salmon
Blended Oil to coat the pan
Blackening Seasoning
2 tsp White Wine
1 tsp Lemon Juice
1 tsp Shallots
1/2 cup Spinach
1/2 cup Heavy Cream
2 tsp Bacon
2 tsp Parmesan Cheese
Directions:
Generously coat salmon in blackening seasoning, while heating oil in saute pan. Sear salmon service side down, turn, deglaze with white wine and lemon juice and finish on stove top or under salamander. In a separate saute pan heat oil, shallots and spinach. Once spinach begins to wilt add white wine, lemon juice and heavy cream. Season to taste and allow cream to thicken. Finish with bacon and parmesan cheese.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.