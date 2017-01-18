Salmon Rockefeller

Ingredients:

1 Salmon

Blended Oil to coat the pan

Blackening Seasoning

2 tsp White Wine

1 tsp Lemon Juice

1 tsp Shallots

1/2 cup Spinach

1/2 cup Heavy Cream

2 tsp Bacon

2 tsp Parmesan Cheese

Directions:

Generously coat salmon in blackening seasoning, while heating oil in saute pan. Sear salmon service side down, turn, deglaze with white wine and lemon juice and finish on stove top or under salamander. In a separate saute pan heat oil, shallots and spinach. Once spinach begins to wilt add white wine, lemon juice and heavy cream. Season to taste and allow cream to thicken. Finish with bacon and parmesan cheese.

