FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Marginal risk for severe storms Thursday, another round possible this weekend

FIRST ALERT UPDATE: We are continuing to track the potential for two rounds of heavier rain and stronger storms this week.

The first wave of heavier rain and storms will arrive Thursday and then we will have a secondary surge of rain and storms beginning on Saturday. For the rest of Wednesday, you can expect a mostly cloudy sky, with scattered showers in the afternoon. High temperatures will surge into the upper 60s. Tonight scattered pockets of rain will track from southwest to northeast across the area, with temperatures tumbling into the middle 50s.



WHEN TO EXPECT HEAVIER RAIN AND STORMS THURSDAY: The first round of heavier rain and storms could begin over west Alabama as early as 9 a.m. tomorrow. This heavier rain and storm activity will impact the I-65 corridor by lunchtime and then continue east thought the rest of the afternoon and evening. There is a marginal severe weather risk for damaging winds of 60 mph and quarter sized hail. If a severe storm does develop, a brief tornado can’t be ruled out. Stay weather alert throughout the day with our First Alert Weather App. Parts of the area could receive over 2 inches of rain! The heavier rain will taper off to spotty showers early Friday.



THE WEEKEND ROUND #2: The next round of heavy rain and storms will arrive Saturday afternoon as a warm front lifts into the area. There will be increasing buoyancy and wind shear that may lead to some severe weather near and south of the warm front. Thunderstorms further north may be more elevated in nature, with strong winds and hail being the primary threat. However, there will be an increasing risk for severe storms capable of producing a tornado further south. For areas along, and especially south of I-20 corridor, I’d be Weather Alert Saturday afternoon and evening. The main cold front will swing through the area on Sunday and this has the potential to bring another threat of strong to severe storms. There is a chance that a more water-loaded atmosphere, the time of day, plus coastal rain/storms could limit instability. We will continue to highlight Sunday morning and midday Sunday for the possibility of strong to severe storms, especially south of I-20. That being said, considering the possibility of some limiting factors, Saturday afternoon may end up being the more active time period this weekend.



RAIN/STORMS MONDAY? Trailing upper level energy will track across the state on Monday and this colder air aloft may lead to some instability. I was noticing some steep lapse rates as this energy rotates over the state. We will have a chance for more showers on Monday, with the possibility of a rumble of thunder. There may even be some small hail mixed in with some of the rain showers. This would be a much cooler environment, with temperatures only in the 50s on Monday. This wet weather will depart early on Tuesday, with lows in the 40s.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.