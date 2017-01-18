UPDATE: Standoff ends peacefully at Rainbow City Publix shopping - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

UPDATE: Standoff ends peacefully at Rainbow City Publix shopping center

By Dixon Hayes, Reporter
and Brianne Denley, Digital Content Producer
RAINBOW CITY, AL (WBRC) -

Etowah County authorities say an armed standoff at the Publix on Grand Avenue in Rainbow City has ended peacefully.

Authorities have reopened Highway 77 at the intersection of Highway 411.

The Rainbow City police chief reports the suspect fired two shots before officers arrived on scene. He said there may be a suicide note in the suspect's vehicle.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene including Rainbow City police, sheriff's deputies, Gadsden police and U.S. Marshals. There are no reports of any hostages at this time, according to the sheriff's office.

