Cullman police arrest 26 suspects in 3-day warrant roundup

Cullman police have announced 26 arrests connected to a warrant roundup that started Jan. 13 and continued through Jan. 16.

Police say these charges all stem from 2016 cases.

The following people were arrested:

Joseph Layne Swader, 28, Cullman – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

Joshua William Swader, 35, Cullman – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

Elizabeth Marilla Thomason, 70, Cullman – Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance and Attempt to Commit a Controlled Substance Crime

Jeffrey Elliot Flynt, 40, Cullman – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance and (2) Conspiracy to commit Controlled Substance Crime

William Newton Johnson, 59, Cullman – Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance

Amber Leigh Self, 31, Hanceville – Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance

Rebecca Malinda McCubbins, 28, -- Cullman Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

Kevin Doyle Jones, 31, Cullman – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Matthew Jerome Sanford, 22, Addison – (2) Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance and Attempt to Commit a Controlled substance Crime

Thomas Blake Churchill, 45, Cullman – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

Felicia Nicole Dooley, 26, Cullman – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Joshua Charles Skinner, 31, Cullman – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana2nd and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Orion Austin Townsend, 20, Cullman – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Johnny Michael Coggins, 62, Cullman – (2) Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance

Patricia Homes Byram, 66, Cullman – Receiving Stolen Property 1st

Karen Eason Watson, 51, Holly Pond – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Kenneth Dewayne Johnson, 56, Falkville – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Wendy Diane Akers, 44, Silvercliff Colorado – (3) Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

Terry Dewayne Cupp, 46, Cullman- Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Joshua James Hankins, 27, Cullman – Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Hunter Hunkeapillar, 23, Cullman – Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Brian Alan Bevington, 49, Hanceville – Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

David Eric Sanders, 28, Cullman Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Brook Elizabeth Thomas, 25, Cullman – Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jeffrey Dewayne Scott, 48, Logan – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument 1st, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Mason Alan Mack, 29, Cullman - (2) Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance

