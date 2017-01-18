UPDATE: Classes resume at Fairfield schools after 17-year-old student shot, killed near home

Classes have resumed at Fairfield schools after a high school student was shot and killed Wednesday morning just two doors down from his own home, according to Superintendent, Dr. Walter B. Gonsoulin Jr.

Tyron Bennett, 17, was pronounced dead in the 800 block of Valley Road. Gonsoulin confirmed that Bennett attended Fairfield High School.

School doors are still locked.

School leaders held an assembly to tell students about Bennett's death.

Gonsoulin said that grief counselors are at the schools. He added that a lot of his students knew Bennett and are having a hard time processing the news.

Gonsoulin says that Bennett was a good kid who did well academically and had no discipline issues.

Police believe that the suspects or suspect fled on foot.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

This story is developing.

