Fire destroys vacant house in Ensley

The Birmingham Board of Education will vote Friday on two finalists for the superintendent position.More >>
The Birmingham Board of Education will vote Friday on two finalists for the superintendent position.More >>
Police say an arson suspect wanted in Tuscaloosa has been arrested.More >>
Police say an arson suspect wanted in Tuscaloosa has been arrested.More >>
The City of Tuscaloosa will host top collegiate triathletes from across the country Friday and Saturday for the USA Triathlon’s Collegiate Club and High School National Championships.More >>
The City of Tuscaloosa will host top collegiate triathletes from across the country Friday and Saturday for the USA Triathlon’s Collegiate Club and High School National Championships.More >>
We are expecting another hot day. Look for highs in the mid to upper 80s under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.More >>
We are expecting another hot day. Look for highs in the mid to upper 80s under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.More >>
Much needed renovations may be happening soon at the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter.More >>
Much needed renovations may be happening soon at the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter.More >>