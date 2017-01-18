Fire destroys vacant house in Ensley - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Fire destroys vacant house in Ensley

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Clare Huddleston/WBRC) (Source: Clare Huddleston/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A fire destroyed a vacant house in west Birmingham early Wednesday morning. 

The fire began at 4:30 a.m on 29th Street and Court R.

It appears to be a total loss. 

More crews were called to the scene to help get the blaze under control.

This story is developing. Be sure to check back for updates.

