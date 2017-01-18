Fire destroys vacant house in Ensley

A 17-year-old is under arrest for a weekend shooting at a carnival in Center Point.More >>
A 17-year-old is under arrest for a weekend shooting at a carnival in Center Point.More >>
A 3-year-old boy was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Friday morning.More >>
A 3-year-old boy was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Friday morning.More >>
Birmingham firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a scrap yard.More >>
Birmingham firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a scrap yard.More >>
The Birmingham Board of Education will vote Friday on two finalists for the superintendent position.More >>
The Birmingham Board of Education will vote Friday on two finalists for the superintendent position.More >>
Police say an arson suspect wanted in Tuscaloosa has been arrested.More >>
Police say an arson suspect wanted in Tuscaloosa has been arrested.More >>