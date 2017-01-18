First Alert Update: Stronger storms possible this weekend

We are looking at another day of overcast skies, and unseasonably warm, muggy air. We are not expecting much of a chance of rain for today, but a couple of wet weather systems are waiting in the wings. Look for highs today to top out near 66 degrees with NW winds around 5 mph.

We are expecting clouds to remain in place tonight with lows near 55 and NW winds at 5 mph.

Early Thursday morning rain should begin pushing into our area and remain throughout the day. While this storm system could see a few isolated thunderstorms, a major outbreak of severe storms is not anticipated with this system. While much needed rainfall will cover our area, flash flooding is not expected. Highs tomorrow should again make it into the mid to upper 60s.

Most of the rain should push through our area by Friday morning, but clouds and patchy drizzle could remain through the day on Friday.

First Alert Weekend: It is possible we could see a round of strong to severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon through Sunday. Forecast models are pointing to a greater risk in South Alabama, but it is possible the risk could shift northward as we receive new model data.

SEVERE RISK: The threat could include possible tornadoes and damaging winds. It is a bit early right now, but this is a dynamic system and something we need to watch closely. We are waiting for higher resolution data to arrive that should give us a more accurate idea of what is going to happen.

Rain chances will be high Saturday night through Sunday with some areas receiving over 2" of beneficial rainfall. Temperatures through the weekend will reach the upper 60s. Stay weather alert for changing weather conditions that could mean a higher impact locally.

