Birmingham city engineers develop plan to repair hundreds of miles of roads

Birmingham city engineers are working on a five-year plan to fix hundreds of miles of roadways.

There are just a few more steps of approval until their plan can be implemented.

Fred Hawkins is one of those engineers and he says they took a close look at all the roadways in each district.

"We gave them all a rating factor of 1 to 5, one and two being the worst," Hawkins explains.

Hawkins says 15 percent of roads in Birmingham scored a 1 or 2 meaning they are in very poor or poor condition. The five-year plan aims to fix more than 200 miles of roads that scored a 1 or 2. The city estimates this project will cost between $9 million and $10 million dollars per year for a grand total of nearly $50 million.

The first year is paid for by the mayor's bond program. The city is still working on funding for the remaining years.

If the City Council approves the plan the work could start as early as the spring.

