Housing authority addresses situation after woman says she was living in dehumanizing conditions

Relief is on the way for a woman who said she was living in dehumanizing conditions inside a Birmingham housing authority apartment.

Kiara Griffin moved to her Gate City Apartment in May of 2016, without incident. Griffin said a few months later her living conditions drastically changed.

“It started back in July. I told them about the problem,” said Griffin.

She says that problem was major sewage and plumbing issues.

“The lady upstairs washes her clothes, flush her toilet, takes a shower and it comes down to my kitchen or my bathroom. I’m literally mopping, Cloroxing all day when I get off,” described Griffin.

She said she put in several work orders, but no work was done.

“I was getting very upset because I told the people in the main office, I called downtown. It’s been going on for so long. Nobody should be living like this. I don’t care who it is. I was living like an animal," Griffin said.

Getting nowhere, she took her frustrations to Facebook, which got the attention of the Birmingham Housing Authority and people in the community.

“It should not have come to this point, but we are at this point and we are here to make it right, “said Birmingham Housing Authority Spokesperson Joseph Bryant.

He said they were only made aware of the problem on Tuesday.

“Our primary charge is to provide safe, decent, sanitary housing. When we fail to do that that, we fail at our mission. Our president and CEO sent us here and told us to fix the problem, find out how it happened, and make sure it never happens again."

Meanwhile, Griffin is grateful her living conditions have changed. She was put up in a hotel Tuesday night and will move into a new unit on Wednesday.

Bryant said the tenant living above Griffin is also moving while they determine the root of the problem.

“I’m getting a new unit. It took almost a year for me to get a new unit. It’s crazy that I had to go through all of this, posting on Facebook. It’s crazy I had to do all of this and not live like an animal. It’s crazy that y’all did come and help me. I’m glad. I’m really glad,” said Griffin.

Bryant said they are also looking back at their records to determine when Griffin first reported the problem and what actions the housing authority took back then.

“We’re doing our own due diligence in trying to figure out what happened. What’s the timeline is for reports of problems and what our actions have been so far," Bryant said.

