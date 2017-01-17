FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Tracking severe storm chances for this weekend

We'll see a good break in the rain on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s. More widespread rain is expected Wednesday night and especially on Thursday.

We are watching Thursday for a small chance for some stronger thunderstorms. It is possible - especially toward the afternoon and evening - we could see some gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning. Widespread rain is expected on Thursday. Temperatures will again reach the upper 60s.

Expect to see a bit of sunshine on Friday with highs in the mid 60s. Rain chances will remain low through Saturday morning.

First Alert Weekend: It is possible we could see a round of strong to severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon through Sunday. Forecast models are pointing to a greater risk in southern Alabama, but it is possible the risk could shift northward as we receive new model data. It is critical you remain weather alert this weekend. The threat could include possible tornadoes and damaging winds. Rain chances will be high Saturday night through Sunday with some areas receiving over two inches of beneficial rainfall. Temperatures through the weekend will reach the upper 60s.

