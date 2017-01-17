Talladega College Marching Tornadoes raise more than $600K for inauguration trip

The Talladega College Band will get a big sendoff Wednesday as they head to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C.

The band will leave the college around noon and get off their buses at Talladega Square.

City manager Patrick Bryant tells us there will be a brief ceremony and then the band will head to Washington.

The band raised more than $600,000 on a GoFundMe account. Their original fundraising goal was $75,000.

GoFundMe says 85 inauguration trip campaigns raised more than $1 million. The Marching Tornadoes' GoFundMe blows them all away however. Here are the top five inauguration GoFundMe accounts based on recent tallies:

1. Talladega College Great Tornado Band, Talladega, AL has raised $603,000

2. PRHS Marching Pride Inaugural Trip, Naples, FL has raised $152,000

3. Lil' Wranglers Dancing to DC, College Station, TX has raised $51,000

4. Coastal Florida Police & Fire Pipes and Drums, Palm Coast, FL has raised $40,000

5. Tupelo HS Band Inauguration Parade, Tupelo, MS has raised $32,000

