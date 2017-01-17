Birmingham police investigate double shooting in Ensley - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham police investigate double shooting in Ensley

By Brianne Denley, Digital Content Producer
and Reshad Hudson, Reporter
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police say that two people were shot Tuesday evening in west Birmingham.

The original scene is in the 1700 block of Avenue V Ensley.

Police say one victim has non-life-threatening injuries. A second victim arrived at Princeton Baptist Medical Center. Their condition is unknown at this time.

