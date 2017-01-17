Hoover teacher excited to share inauguration trip with students

President-Elect Donald Trump will be sworn in Friday and there will be several Alabamians in Washington, D.C. to watch the ceremonies.

That includes Hoover elementary school teacher Kim Hinds. She and her husband, who is also a teacher, will head out Thursday along with a group of Trussville High School students.

Hinds teaches Alabama History to fourth graders at Deer Valley Elementary and says this trip has been about a year in the making for her family.

She looks forwards to all she'll experience, not only for herself, but it will also give her a chance to bring a firsthand account of this historic event to those in her class.

"I'm all about experiences and doing things you never get a chance to do. And this is probably a once in a lifetime thing for me. And even though

it happens every four years, here I am, at this age, and I've never had this chance before and I may never get it again,” Hinds said.

“And I'm just looking forward to coming back, sharing with the students the kind of people I see, and the different things that happen and everything

I learn from the experience because I think we're always learning," she added.

The group the Hinds is traveling with planned this trip before the election. Their teacher, Keisha Locke, says they plan to also visit famous sites like the Washington Monument, the Capitol Building and the Newseum.

"I just hope they take away the experience of being a part of history. History is happening around us every single day, it's important that they take a moment and step back and observe," Locke said.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.