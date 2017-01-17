Orlando police say suspect sought in 2 officer deaths is in custody

Markeith Loyd is being sought in the officer's death. (Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office/CNN)

Orlando police announced Tuesday that the man wanted in the deaths of two officers is in custody.

We've got him! Markeith Loyd in OPD ICustody. Details to come. Media: stand by for details on press conference. pic.twitter.com/SVjFUEvNak — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 18, 2017

Markeith Loyd is accused of shooting and killing an Orlando Police Sergeant after she approached him for questioning in the murder of his ex-girlfriend.

Authorities say an Orange County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash while assisting in the manhunt for Lloyd.

