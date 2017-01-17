Orlando police say suspect sought in 2 officer deaths is in cust - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Orlando police say suspect sought in 2 officer deaths is in custody

By Brianne Denley, Digital Content Producer
Markeith Loyd is being sought in the officer's death. (Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office/CNN) Markeith Loyd is being sought in the officer's death. (Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
ORLANDO, FL (WBRC) -

Orlando police announced Tuesday that the man wanted in the deaths of two officers is in custody.

Markeith Loyd is accused of shooting and killing an Orlando Police Sergeant after she approached him for questioning in the murder of his ex-girlfriend.

Authorities say an Orange County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash while assisting in the manhunt for Lloyd.

