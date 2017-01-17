Reward offered for information in Pelham gun store theft

A reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in the case of gun store theft in Pelham.

Pelham Police say on Jan. 13, someone drove a truck through the front door of the Alabama Guns and Outdoors. Once inside, police say the thieves stole at least 16 guns.

At this point, suspects are still on the loose. That's why the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Pelham Police and the National Shooting Sports Foundation have teamed up to offer a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

They say getting the guns and suspects off the street are crucial.

"The theft of firearms is the first criminal act. More than likely, these firearms will be used in additional criminal acts either in the Birmingham metro area or potentially elsewhere in the United States depending on the time frame,” Michael Knight of the ATF said. “Making the arrests is crucial because oftentimes these types of thefts are not an isolated incident."

Knight went on to say that already this year, in just the first two weeks of 2017, there have been approximately 12 thefts at federally-licensed gun stores across the country.

If you have any information about the Pelham theft, you're asked to call your local police department, the ATF or report it on the ATF's "Report It" app for smartphones.

