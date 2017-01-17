President Obama commutes sentences of 4 Alabama inmates

In one of his last acts as President, Barack Obama has commuted the prison sentences of 209 people and pardoned another 64.

These additional grants mean that President Obama has issued more commutations than any other President, according to the White House.

Four people convicted and sentenced in Alabama are among that list, according to the Washington Post

Paul Anthony Cass – Talladega

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing cocaine base; distribution and possession with intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing cocaine base (11 counts); maintaining a place for the purpose of manufacturing and distributing a mixture and substance containing cocaine base; Northern District of Alabama

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (October 24, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment.

Nathaniel Salery – Montgomery

Offense: Continuing criminal enterprise; distribution of cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and aiding and abetting; Middle District of Alabama

Sentence: Life imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (May 22, 1995)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment.

Duffy Lynn Striker – Hanceville, AL

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine (two counts); possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime (two counts); felon in possession of a firearm (three counts); Northern District of Alabama

Sentence: 430 months’ imprisonment; four years’ supervised release; $1,000 fine (November 4, 2003); amended to 420 months’ imprisonment (February 18, 2016)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Michael Wayne Wright – Long Beach, CA

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute crack; possession with intent to distribute crack (three counts); Southern District of Alabama

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (August 11, 1995)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

