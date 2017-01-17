Birmingham council approves tax incentives package for Publix-anchored Lakeshore Pavilion

A $3.3 million incentives plan received approval from the Birmingham City Council Tuesday for a Publix-anchored retail development at the corner of Lakeshore and Shannon Wenonah Road.

The incentives will be paid out over a seven year period.

“I think this will be an opportunity to spin off to other areas of Birmingham,” Councilor Jay Roberson, who represents the district, said.

Roberson has praised the development for locating in a place that will serve southwest Birmingham neighborhoods currently lacking a major grocery store.

“I went out and started looking at opportunities to get Publix to the district in southwest Birmingham,” Roberson said.

During discussion of the resolution Tuesday, a lengthy debate developed over concerns for locating other grocery stores in underserved neighborhoods in Birmingham.

Council member LaShunda Scales, who represents eastern Birmingham, said her district needs a grocery store.

In recent years, she said, eastern Birmingham has lost three grocery stores.

“I have no understanding how you can have interstate accessibility and you cannot get a decent grocery store and we’re spending our daily dollars building up someone else’s city,” Scales said, referring to many of her residents who go to Trussville and Fultondale stores.

The Lakeshore Pavilion retail development could see construction begin later this year with completion sometime in 2018.

