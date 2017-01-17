Birmingham Housing Authority chooses contractor to redevelop Southtown Court

If you drive near UAB's campus or St. Vincent's hospital you have probably driven by the Southtown Court public housing development a dozen times. Now, housing authorities say there are big changes in store.

The Birmingham Housing Authority has chosen Southside Development Company was to turn the low income housing into a mixed use community, including businesses and retail companies.

Southtown Court residents welcome new homes but they have concerns.

"Learning, listening. Making sure we come up with an appropriate plan for the site and also the residents. We are very, very sensitive to make sure this process is amenable to them," Robert Simon with the Southside Development Company said.

Southtown Court community president Stephanie Carter told WBRC they welcome change but they want to make sure concerns of the residents

are addressed in the development.

The developer will be working on a master plan to give the housing authority a look at what this new community will look like and how much it will cost. They do not expect to break ground this year.

