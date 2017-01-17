Trussville mayor addresses movie theater safety after 2 arrests in 1 weekend

The mayor of Trussville said Tuesday security will continue to be a provided at a local movie theater after several safety incidents over the last month.

The Regal Cinemas draws a lot of people, especially on a weekend like this past one which included the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday and some movie openings. Mayor Buddy Choate said it's normal for police to step up patrols during an expected big weekend like this. The theater also hires off duty sheriff deputies for security.

Over the weekend, two juveniles were arrested for disorderly conduct. A man was arrested in a separate incident. He had a gun but it was not drawn. The mayor says they take security seriously.

"Movie theaters these days draws from different areas. We don't have a problem with that. What we want to make them feel like they are safe and we are aware of other areas of shopping center. We want them feeling good about being in Trussville," Choate said.

The mayor said they also had an incident also over Christmas. He says their goal is to make sure everyone has a good time but behaves themselves.

