3 Ala. mayors in Washington D.C. for Conference of Mayors

Mayors William Bell of Birmingham, Marty Handlon of Alabaster and Karin Wilson of Fairhope are among the more than 300 mayors at the U.S Conference of Mayors winter meeting.

The meeting gives cities a chance to set an agenda in Washington as the Trump Administration transitions into the White House.

Vice President-Elect Mike Pence spoke to the gathering Tuesday telling the mayors to expect a big infrastructure bill.

In an interview with WBRC, Mayor Bell said infrastructure would be a major topic for him and fellow mayors during the conference.

In addition, he said healthcare would be a topic of concern.

“We want to voice our opinion that we need to have some form of healthcare for as many people as possible, not just repeal of affordable care, but find ways to improve it or if you have a better idea, put that forward, but don’t just leave people without coverage," Bell said.

GOP leaders have already taken steps to begin repealing the Affordable Care Act.



The winter meeting concludes Thursday.

