Pelham to hold public hearing on water rates - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

news

Pelham to hold public hearing on water rates

(Source: WBRC) (Source: WBRC)
PELHAM, AL (WBRC) -

At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Pelham residents have a chance to discuss water rates.

That's when the city is holding a public hearing about the cost of water usage. 

The hearing will be held in the council's chambers at city hall.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly