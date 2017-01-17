FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Stormy pattern expected late week

We're tracking some rain across the state. Most of the wet weather has been isolated to areas west of I-65, but more widespread rain and possibly a few thunderstorms are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening. There is no severe weather threat.

Temperatures today are unseasonably warm with highs in the lower 70s. We will continue with the spring-like temperatures for the rest of the week with several rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected. In case you're wondering, temperatures are about 20 degrees above normal this week.

For most of us, we'll see a good break in the rain on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s. More widespread rain is expected Wednesday night and especially on Thursday. We are watching Thursday for a small chance for some stronger thunderstorms. It is possible - especially toward the afternoon and evening - we could see some gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning. Temperatures will again reach the upper 60s.

Expect to see a bit of sunshine on Friday with highs in the mid 60s. Rain chances will remain low through Saturday morning.

First Alert Weekend: It is possible we could see a round of strong to severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon through Sunday. Forecast models are pointing to a greater risk in south Alabama, but it is possible the risk could shift northward as we receive new model data. The threat could include possible tornadoes and damaging winds. It is a bit early right now, but this is a dynamic system and something we need to watch closely. We are waiting for higher resolution data to arrive that should give us a more accurate idea of what is going to happen. Rain chances will be high Saturday night through Sunday with some areas receiving over 2 inches of beneficial rainfall. Temperatures through the weekend will reach the upper 60s. Stay weather alert for changing weather conditions that could mean a higher impact locally.

Cooler and drier weather is expected Monday and Tuesday of next week.

