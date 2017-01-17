Man turns himself in almost a year after woman's shooting death

A man wanted in 2016 shooting death of a woman is now behind bars, Birmingham police confirm.

Lederrius Christian turned himself in on Tuesday and is in the Jefferson County jail on a capital murder charge in the Feb. 2016 shooting death of 28-year-old Gwendolyn Ayers. Detectives obtained a warrant for Christian in November.

Ayers was shot and killed in front of the Jan Mar Apartments in west Birmingham on 2nd Court West.

Police say she ran half of a block before collapsing and dying.

According to investigators, he was walking down the street when a gold Buick LeSabre pulled up. A man inside the car began talking with her, their conversation escalated into an argument and shots were fired from the vehicle around 2:15 p.m.

"In the midst of the conversation something heated up and escalated to an argument," Birmingham Police Lt. Sean Edwards said.

A witness said the man in the car kept shooting even as the victim was running away. Witnesses described hearing multiple shots.

Family members said Ayers lived about a block from where she died.

Christian is being held without bond.

