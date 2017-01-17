JeffCo DA-elect says he's not guilty of perjury; Lawyer confirms AL State Bar complaint

Jefferson County District Attorney-elect Charles Todd Henderson says he is not guilty of a perjury charge brought against him.

Henderson’s attorney, Jim Parkman, asked for a speedy trial in the case, where prosecutors accuse Henderson of lying to a judge last fall in a child custody case. He also confirmed that a complaint against Henderson was filed with the Alabama State Bar Association.

Parkman, along with some county Democrats, said that the charges may be politically motivated. He said that he found it strange that the indictment in the case came minutes before Henderson was scheduled to take office.

A grand jury in Jefferson County received evidence from Attorney General Luther Strange's Special Prosecutions Division, leading to the indictment. Strange's office launched an investigation after receiving information from the Alabama State Bar in Dec. 2016.

Henderson had been appointed last January as Guardian Ad Litem of the underaged child in the custody dispute.

The father, who was also the plaintiff, opposed Henderson's court appointment and then filed for him to be removed. Among the reasons cited was Henderson's relationship with the mother in this matter; an alleged bias toward the father; and that the mother actively participated in Henderson's political campaign.

Henderson was replaced as Guardian Ad Litem.

He was later arrested after and booked into the Jefferson County jail on first-degree perjury.

He later posted a $2,500 bond.

A judge appointed Danny Carr as interim DA. Carr officially took office Tuesday.

This story is developing.

