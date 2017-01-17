Wildlife Expert: Archery Tournament Season

Stuart R. Goldsby is the Regional Hunter Education Coordinator for Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. Today he discusses Archery Tournament Season and specifically the Divisions Alabama Archery in the Schools Program. 600 schools state wide certified to teach archery in the schools will have approximately 50,000 students shooting archery state wide in schools in the classroom.

Those schools who choose to compete will register in 9 Regional Archery in the School Competitions hosted by Northside and Buckhorn Middle Schools, Troy, Alma Bryant, Prattville, Robertsdale, Hanceville, Albertville, Pell City High Schools which will culminate into nearly 1300 archers in 3 divisions, Elementary, Middle and High School compete at State April 7th at Crampton Sports Complex in Montgomery.

The schedule of events is posted on www.outdooralabama.com or www.nasptournaments.org. Statewide, open tournament season runs January through August. There will be multiple tournaments weekly; indoor bullseye and outdoor 3D tournaments the entire family can participate and enjoy.

Look for these tournaments on www.bowhuntersofalabama.org and the Divisions website. For more information call Outdoor Alabama's Wildlife section 334-242-3469, Enforcement section 334-242-3467, Fisheries section 334-242-3471, or visit www.outdooralabama.com.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.