Jill: Keep the umbrella nearby due to showers and storms in the forecast

Showers, which will be most numerous north of I-20, impact Central Alabama today and through tomorrow morning. A FIRST ALERT for wet travel conditions at times and areas of limited visibility due to patchy fog and mist tonight.

On Thursday, a stronger system brings heavy rain and storms to Alabama. The greatest coverage is expected on Thursday afternoon and through the night. A FIRST ALERT for heavy rainfall that will create dangerous driving conditions at times and for the possibility of severe storms to the south of I-20.

Hail and gusty winds will be the primary threats.

We catch a break on Friday with sunshine returning and highs in the middle and upper 70s.

A FIRST ALERT for possible severe storms this weekend. The timing and strength are still uncertain. Data hints at several rounds over the weekend. As of now, the greatest threat for severe weather looks to set up across South Alabama. This zone could shift north and impact Central Alabama, especially on Sunday. Please keep up with this forecast! All modes of severe weather including tornadoes and damaging straight line winds will be possible.

