Dr. Beth Kitchin: Mind Diet

UAB Nutritionist Dr. Beth Kitchin joined us to explain the MIND diet. It was one of U.S. News and World's top diet picks in this past week's big reveal of the best 2017 diets. It's a diet that supposedly helps keep your brain healthy and is associated with a lower risk of Alzheimer's disease.

How good is the research? The data is really preliminary – observational studies that are circumstantial. So what you're reading is likely over-hyped. But then, what isn't overhyped in nutrition news? But if you're interested in the MIND diet, it is a healthy, plant based diet that does not cut out large categories of foods. So, even if it doesn't live up the hype, you could end up with benefits such as weight loss, heart health, and lower blood pressure because it is basically a combo of the Mediterranean diet and the DASH diet. These two diets have stronger research to support their benefits. Let's take a look at foods that supposedly give your brain a boost, and the foods you should limit.

Supposedly Brain Healthy Foods:

Green Leafies Every Day

Other Vegetables

Berries

Nuts & Seeds

Starchy Beans

Olive Oil

3 Servings of Whole Grains

Wine

Fish at least once a week

Poultry twice a week

Supposedly Brain Unhealthy Foods:

Butter – less than one tablespoon a day

Red Meat – 3 or fewer servings a week

Cheese – fewer than 1 serving a week - undoable for cheese lovers and probably not necessary to cut it out anyway

Fried Foods/Fast Foods – no more than once a week

Sweets – 5 or fewer a week

Here's a sample one day MIND meal plan:

Breakfast

3/4 cup bran flakes with ½ cup blueberries

1 slice whole grain toast with 2 tsp peanut butter

Snack

1/3 cup cashews

1 cup strawberries

Lunch

Sandwich:

2 slices whole-wheat bread

3 ounces chicken

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard



Salad:

1 cup romaine lettuce

½ cup raw vegetables

1 tablespoon sunflower seeds

Olive Oil Dressing

Dinner

Salad:

1/2 cup romaine lettuce

1/2 cup baby spinach

1 tablespoon olive oil vinaigrette

3-ounce salmon cooked in olive oil

1/2 cup brown rice

1/2 cup zucchini and asparagus spears

1 cup lima beans

5 ounces red wine

Snack:

1/2 cup sliced almonds



Beth explains what she doesn't like about this diet. Some of the restrictions are reasonable – others are not:

For us cheese lovers, eating less than one ounce of cheese a week is crazy. And it's probably not even necessary.

No mayo on your sandwich? For some that's fine, others it's not.

Beth thinks the red meat guideline is pretty good – eating several servings a week is not too rigid.

But she thinks with sweets, you can have a small amount every day to satisfy your sweet tooth. We should definitely limit sweets – but if you're like Beth she needs a little chocolate every day!

So, here's what she recommend. Start by focusing on the supposedly brain healthy foods like berries, nuts and seeds, olive oil, fish, and lots of green leafies. Find olive oil based salad dressing that you like and really dress up your salad with nuts and seeds, tuna, and yes, a little cheese - just don't overdo it! You don't have to eat all your green leafies in salads - you can sautee spinach and kale in olive oil. Berries can be expensive – so look for frozen blueberries and strawberries and add them to yogurt or smoothies.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.