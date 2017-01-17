Tuscaloosa City Council to discuss short term home rentals prior to Tuesday meeting

The Tuscaloosa City Council's Administration and Policy Committee will meet on Tuesday to discusses a short term home rental policy.

Right now homeowners are not allowed to rent out their houses for weekends to football fans or others. Mayor Maddox previously cited zoning issues as one of several problems the policy creates.



City Councilman Kip Tyner said the issue keeps coming up because of social media and new companies such as Airbnb that advertise short term rentals in other cities. "I think we need to bring an end to it. And certainly instead of continuing on and on. 'Cause you know it's going to be a big major deal when football season rolls around again," Tyner told WBRC Monday.

He hopes the city can address the matter before the University of Alabama’s football season starts this fall.

A task force was created to look at the issue. Tyner said members of Tuscaloosa's hotel industry are on it and want input on the city council’s decision.

