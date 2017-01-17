UPDATE: Crash on Hwy 280 near Office Park Drive has cleared - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

UPDATE: Crash on Hwy 280 near Office Park Drive has cleared

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL (WBRC) -

All lanes of Highway 280 outbound near Office Park Drive have reopened following a crash Tuesday morning.

We don't know of any injuries right now.

WBRC has a crew on the scene, so stay with us for updates on this breaking story.

