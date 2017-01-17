First Alert Update: Weekend storms could be strong to severe

Warm temperatures remain in our forecast this week. We aren't expected to see as much sunshine today. With mostly cloudy skies look for highs to top out in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Our best chance of rain looks like it will happen this evening into early Wednesday morning. Lows tonight are expected to bottom out in the mid 50s.

Wednesday looks to be an overcast day, but with only a slight chance of patchy drizzle here and there. Highs are expected to be in the upper 60s with lows in the 50s.

We're expecting more rain and a few thunderstorms on Thursday and Thursday evening. The rain chances will remain high, but the overall severe weather threat looks limited because of the lack of significant instability. Rain chances right now are at least in the 60 percent range during the day and increasing during the evening. Scattered showers are expected to linger through Friday. Temperatures again will remain above average with highs in the upper 60s.

Weekend First Alert: Rain and thunderstorm potential is high for the weekend. If you have outdoor plans on Saturday, the best advice is to take care of them early in the day. The best chances for thunderstorms will arrive during the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong. Right now there are indications the strongest thunderstorms would likely remain along the Gulf Coast. This would likely limit our severe weather potential. The setup will need to be monitored closely for changes that could bring potential severe storms closer to the the I-20 corridor. There are indications of some thunderstorms becoming elevated which could produce some significant hail. We need to monitor Saturday after 3 p.m. through early Sunday. Stay weather alert and at least plan on some decent weekend rain. Highs this weekend will reach the mid 60s.

We're expecting some colder temperatures coming up next week with clearing skies in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. Highs next week should be more seasonal with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The long range forecast keeps above average temperatures in the forecast over the next several months. This means get used to perhaps a stormier weather pattern with higher than average rain chances. Expect highs in the 60s to be more common than highs in the 40s through February.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.