I-459 northbound reopens after 18-wheeler crash in Hoover

I-459 northbound reopens after 18-wheeler crash in Hoover

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Kerry Nivens/WBRC) (Source: Kerry Nivens/WBRC)
HOOVER, AL (WBRC) -

I-459 northbound in Hoover and Bessemer has reopened after an 18-wheeler overturned just before Highway 150 Tuesday morning.

The driver was able to get out and was not hurt, according to Rusty Lowe with the Hoover Fire Department.

The truck was carrying hot asphalt, but the leak is slow and has being contained.

