Family raises money to help bury mother of two killed in train accident

The Moundville Elementary School principal describes 21-year-old Savanna Lee Smith mother of two, as a good student that respected others.

Smith's family said they are raising money to help pay for her burial, since she did not have a life insurance policy.

Smith's life was cut short when investigators said a train hit her car on Upper Hull Road. She was ejected from her vehicle during the accident and died at the scene.

Moundville Elementary School Principal Ronnie Garner tells me they've been reminiscing on Savanna's time there, considering this tragedy.

“At the elementary school, several teachers we've kind talked about a couple stories and things got the annuals out and looked at their pictures. As principal, sometimes you kind of forget some of those things unfortunately in this case something negative happened to kind of bring some of those positive feelings back,” said Garner.

The family has created a GoFundMe account to assist with funeral expenses. Click here to donate.

