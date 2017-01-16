Alabama Trump campaign chairman will attend inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump delivered a speech to a crowd of supporters early Wednesday at the Hilton Hotel in New York City. (Source: CNN/Pool)

Alabama Republicans say it's a time of celebration.

On Friday they'll get to witness the shift in leadership they voted for when Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

It's something many have been working to see happen, including Alabama Trump campaign committee Chair and State Representative Jim Carns.

“It’s great to see a plan come together and we didn’t know it was together until about 1 o'clock on election night," Carns said.

After nearly two years of hard work Carns will get to see the fruits of his labor when President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in. He will be the first Republican candidate sworn in in 12 years.

“It is an amazing change in power mainly because no one does it quite like us,” said Carns.

He attended both of George W. Bush’s inaugurations. Carns said this time things will be different as the country shifts leadership.

“I think the world is a little bit more focused on this and a little more surprised. I think the change is going to more drastic than it ever has been before with the change in the Obama administration to the Trump administration. I think Obama was more of a diplomat and more of a ‘let’s talk about it.’ kind of guy. Trump is more of an, ‘I’ve made a decision let’s do it type,'" Carns said.

WBRC FOX6 News will air the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, on Friday, Jan. 20.

Coverage begins at 10 a.m.

You can watch on TV, in the WBRC News app and on WBRC.com.

Check back on Friday for more digital coverage and a link to the live stream.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.