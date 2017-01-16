Downtown Birmingham business cleaning up after break-in

A downtown business picking up the pieces after a break-in.

Thieves took $200 from Charm on 2nd Avenue North. The owner says someone threw a brick into the glass door and entered, leaving a blood trial from cutting themselves on shattered glass.

Owner Chatham Creel said she's going to focus on the positive.

"I'm just going to keep on plugging, maybe ignorantly or optimist and just hope that was just an anomaly because I feel like this neighborhood is still safe, I'm not going to let it control me. I'm still going to run my business like a boss," she said.

The suspect smashed an antique cash register made in the 1920s to steal the money.

