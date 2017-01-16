WBRC FOX6 News to air President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration Friday, Jan. 20

WBRC FOX6 News will air the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, on Friday, Jan. 20.

Coverage begins at 10 a.m.

You can watch on TV, in the WBRC News app and on WBRC.com.

Check back on Friday for more digital coverage and a link to the live stream.

